On Wednesday, Evan Longoria (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .227.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (28.6%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .253 AVG .200 .302 OBP .287 .516 SLG .389 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 9 35/8 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

