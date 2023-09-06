The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) host the Colorado Rockies (51-87) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (2-5, 6.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-6, 6.89 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.45 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-6, 6.89 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (2-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.45 and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .281 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Davies has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Zach Davies vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 20th in MLB with 606 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 135 home runs (28th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 7-for-23 with a double and three RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-6) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Over 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .320 to his opponents.

Flexen has recorded one quality start this season.

Flexen will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 3.3 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Chris Flexen vs. Diamondbacks

He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 15th in the league with 1179 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .417 (15th in the league) with 151 total home runs (20th in MLB play).

Flexen has pitched six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Diamondbacks this season.

