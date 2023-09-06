Chris Flexen will start for the Colorado Rockies in the final of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together a 36-23 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61% of those games).

Arizona has gone 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 69.2% chance to win.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-72-7).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-35 34-33 25-26 46-42 48-48 23-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.