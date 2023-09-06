Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) and the Colorado Rockies (51-87) squaring off at Chase Field (on September 6) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (2-5) for the Diamondbacks and Chris Flexen (1-6) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
  • The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 36, or 61%, of those games.
  • Arizona has a record of 6-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
  • Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 645 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.64 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 1 Orioles W 4-2 Zach Davies vs Cole Irvin
September 2 Orioles L 7-3 Slade Cecconi vs Kyle Bradish
September 3 Orioles L 8-5 Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
September 4 Rockies W 4-2 Merrill Kelly vs Peter Lambert
September 5 Rockies L 3-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Kyle Freeland
September 6 Rockies - Zach Davies vs Chris Flexen
September 7 @ Cubs - Slade Cecconi vs Javier Assad
September 8 @ Cubs - Zac Gallen vs Jameson Taillon
September 9 @ Cubs - Merrill Kelly vs Justin Steele
September 10 @ Cubs - Brandon Pfaadt vs Kyle Hendricks
September 11 @ Mets - Zach Davies vs José Quintana

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.