The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 135 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 87 of 132 games this year (65.9%), including 39 multi-hit games (29.5%).

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 71 of 132 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 62 .281 AVG .284 .355 OBP .370 .530 SLG .520 31 XBH 28 12 HR 12 36 RBI 31 53/26 K/BB 52/26 15 SB 25

Rockies Pitching Rankings