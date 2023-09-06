Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 136 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .273 with 65 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 86 of 135 games this season (63.7%), with at least two hits on 38 occasions (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Walker has had at least one RBI in 40.7% of his games this season (55 of 135), with two or more RBI 20 times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 62 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 66 .279 AVG .267 .352 OBP .344 .555 SLG .498 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 44 RBI 46 55/26 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings