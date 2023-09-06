Christian Walker vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 136 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .273 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 86 of 135 games this season (63.7%), with at least two hits on 38 occasions (28.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Walker has had at least one RBI in 40.7% of his games this season (55 of 135), with two or more RBI 20 times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|66
|.279
|AVG
|.267
|.352
|OBP
|.344
|.555
|SLG
|.498
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|44
|RBI
|46
|55/26
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .320 to his opponents.
