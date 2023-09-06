Alek Thomas vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .234 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.5% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.2%.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (32 of 94), with two or more runs eight times (8.5%).
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.213
|.297
|OBP
|.256
|.417
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|32/7
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Flexen (1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.89, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .320 against him.
