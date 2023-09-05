Tommy Pham vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .254.
- Pham has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this year (59 of 102), with more than one hit 21 times (20.6%).
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has driven in a run in 35 games this season (34.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.228
|.288
|OBP
|.310
|.375
|SLG
|.398
|5
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|15/2
|K/BB
|32/15
|4
|SB
|7
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.65).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.18), 49th in WHIP (1.472), and 51st in K/9 (5.7).
