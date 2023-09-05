Nick Ahmed vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 33 of 68 games this season (48.5%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (11.8%).
- In 68 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Ahmed has had at least one RBI in 16.2% of his games this season (11 of 68), with more than one RBI five times (7.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 68 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.237
|AVG
|.196
|.304
|OBP
|.219
|.312
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|19/9
|K/BB
|32/3
|3
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.18 ERA ranks 49th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
