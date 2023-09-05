The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 33 of 68 games this season (48.5%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (11.8%).

In 68 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Ahmed has had at least one RBI in 16.2% of his games this season (11 of 68), with more than one RBI five times (7.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 of 68 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .237 AVG .196 .304 OBP .219 .312 SLG .304 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 19/9 K/BB 32/3 3 SB 2

