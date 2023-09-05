Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .257 with 30 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Gurriel has recorded a hit in 83 of 123 games this season (67.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (22.8%).
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.4% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 37.4% of his games this year (46 of 123), with two or more runs eight times (6.5%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.250
|AVG
|.264
|.308
|OBP
|.304
|.509
|SLG
|.434
|32
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|9
|39
|RBI
|32
|53/19
|K/BB
|35/10
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.18), 49th in WHIP (1.472), and 51st in K/9 (5.7).
