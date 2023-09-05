Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .257 with 30 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Gurriel has recorded a hit in 83 of 123 games this season (67.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (22.8%).

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.4% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37.4% of his games this year (46 of 123), with two or more runs eight times (6.5%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .250 AVG .264 .308 OBP .304 .509 SLG .434 32 XBH 22 13 HR 9 39 RBI 32 53/19 K/BB 35/10 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings