Ketel Marte vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 92 of 128 games this season (71.9%), including 34 multi-hit games (26.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has driven in a run in 45 games this year (35.2%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 47.7% of his games this year (61 of 128), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.299
|AVG
|.250
|.376
|OBP
|.334
|.485
|SLG
|.464
|24
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|40
|42/29
|K/BB
|51/30
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.18), 49th in WHIP (1.472), and 51st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.