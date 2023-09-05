On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 92 of 128 games this season (71.9%), including 34 multi-hit games (26.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has driven in a run in 45 games this year (35.2%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 47.7% of his games this year (61 of 128), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .299 AVG .250 .376 OBP .334 .485 SLG .464 24 XBH 26 9 HR 12 30 RBI 40 42/29 K/BB 51/30 3 SB 3

