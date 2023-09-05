Gabriel Moreno vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .284.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 51 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (34.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (6.9%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (27.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|39
|.315
|AVG
|.250
|.360
|OBP
|.293
|.397
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|26
|32/12
|K/BB
|32/8
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (5-14) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.18), 49th in WHIP (1.472), and 51st in K/9 (5.7).
