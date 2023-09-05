The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .232 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (31 of 62), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this year (18 of 62), with more than one RBI five times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .264 AVG .200 .314 OBP .287 .538 SLG .389 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 9 33/8 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings