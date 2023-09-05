Emmanuel Rivera vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Emmanuel Rivera (hitting .000 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.
- Rivera has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this year (53.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (24.6%).
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has driven in a run in 19 games this season (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Nick Ahmed
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Evan Longoria
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.255
|AVG
|.270
|.272
|OBP
|.336
|.345
|SLG
|.391
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|24/3
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland (5-14) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 27th start of the season. He has a 5.18 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 5.18 ERA ranks 49th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 51st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.