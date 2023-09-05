The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) and Colorado Rockies (50-87) clash on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (5-14) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (1-7, 6.21 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (5-14, 5.18 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (1-7) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.21 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .280 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Pfaadt has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.18, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.

Freeland enters this matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 5.18 ERA ranks 49th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.

Kyle Freeland vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 1173 total hits and 13th in MLB action with 643 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and are 19th in all of MLB with 151 home runs.

Freeland has pitched 11 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits while striking out four against the Diamondbacks this season.

