Sportsbooks have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 135 hits with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 40 bases.

He's slashing .284/.363/.527 on the year.

Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 134 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.347/.526 on the year.

Walker heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs and three RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.331/.453 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 125 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .256/.290/.423 on the season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.