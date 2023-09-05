How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB play with 151 total home runs.
- Arizona is 13th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).
- Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (643 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.341).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Pfaadt is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.
- Pfaadt has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this game.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Cole Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-3
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Kyle Bradish
|9/3/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|9/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Peter Lambert
|9/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Freeland
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
|9/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Javier Assad
|9/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jameson Taillon
|9/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Steele
|9/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Hendricks
