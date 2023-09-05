Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 5
Tuesday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) and the Colorado Rockies (50-87) clashing at Chase Field (on September 5) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (5-14) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won 36 out of the 58 games, or 62.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Arizona has a record of 6-1 when favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
- Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 643 (4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 1
|Orioles
|W 4-2
|Zach Davies vs Cole Irvin
|September 2
|Orioles
|L 7-3
|Slade Cecconi vs Kyle Bradish
|September 3
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
|September 4
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Peter Lambert
|September 5
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Kyle Freeland
|September 6
|Rockies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Chris Flexen
|September 7
|@ Cubs
|-
|Slade Cecconi vs Javier Assad
|September 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jameson Taillon
|September 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Steele
|September 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Kyle Hendricks
