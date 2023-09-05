Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (74-64) going head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants (70-68) at 7:40 PM (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-2) will get the nod for the Giants.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 73 games this season and won 43 (58.9%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 27-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 697 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, San Francisco has won 13 of 35 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (584 total), San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 1 @ Reds W 6-2 Jordan Wicks vs Graham Ashcraft September 1 @ Reds L 3-2 Jose Cuas vs Lyon Richardson September 2 @ Reds L 2-1 Javier Assad vs Andrew Abbott September 3 @ Reds W 15-7 Jameson Taillon vs Carson Spiers September 4 Giants W 5-0 Justin Steele vs Logan Webb September 5 Giants - Kyle Hendricks vs Ryan Walker September 6 Giants - Jordan Wicks vs Tristan Beck September 7 Diamondbacks - Javier Assad vs Slade Cecconi September 8 Diamondbacks - Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen September 9 Diamondbacks - Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly September 10 Diamondbacks - Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Pfaadt

Giants Schedule