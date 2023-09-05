Corbin Carroll vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 135 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .527. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Carroll will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.
- In 87 of 131 games this year (66.4%) Carroll has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has an RBI in 46 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 71 of 131 games this year, and more than once 23 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|62
|.283
|AVG
|.284
|.356
|OBP
|.370
|.534
|SLG
|.520
|31
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|12
|35
|RBI
|31
|53/25
|K/BB
|52/26
|15
|SB
|25
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Freeland (5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.18 ERA ranks 49th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
