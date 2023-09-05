Christian Walker -- batting .300 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .271 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 85 of 134 games this season (63.4%), with multiple hits on 37 occasions (27.6%).

He has gone deep in 27 games this season (20.1%), homering in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Walker has an RBI in 55 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .276 AVG .267 .350 OBP .344 .556 SLG .498 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 44 RBI 46 54/26 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings