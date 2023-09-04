Tommy Pham vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .254.
- Pham has had a hit in 58 of 101 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (11.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.228
|.291
|OBP
|.310
|.385
|SLG
|.398
|5
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|13/2
|K/BB
|32/15
|4
|SB
|7
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.66).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
