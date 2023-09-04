On Monday, Nick Ahmed (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Ahmed has recorded a hit in 33 of 67 games this season (49.3%), including eight multi-hit games (11.9%).

He has homered in two of 67 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (19.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .244 AVG .196 .313 OBP .219 .322 SLG .304 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 18/9 K/BB 32/3 3 SB 2

