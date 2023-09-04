Nick Ahmed vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Ahmed (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Ahmed has recorded a hit in 33 of 67 games this season (49.3%), including eight multi-hit games (11.9%).
- He has homered in two of 67 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (19.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Jace Peterson
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.244
|AVG
|.196
|.313
|OBP
|.219
|.322
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|18/9
|K/BB
|32/3
|3
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.66 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Lambert (3-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.