Jace Peterson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson has seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks while batting .214.
- In 57 of 116 games this year (49.1%) Peterson has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (10.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has an RBI in 21 of 116 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23.3% of his games this year (27 of 116), with two or more runs four times (3.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.208
|AVG
|.161
|.321
|OBP
|.235
|.375
|SLG
|.161
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|8/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.66 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.