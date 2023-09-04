Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson has seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks while batting .214.

In 57 of 116 games this year (49.1%) Peterson has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (10.3%).

He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has an RBI in 21 of 116 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23.3% of his games this year (27 of 116), with two or more runs four times (3.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .208 AVG .161 .321 OBP .235 .375 SLG .161 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 8/4 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings