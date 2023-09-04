Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 4
The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) and Colorado Rockies (50-86) square off on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (10-6) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-5).
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (10-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-5, 4.95 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- Kelly (10-6) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed 12 hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 24 games.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.
- Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Merrill Kelly vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 601 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have gone 11-for-46 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert
- The Rockies will send Lambert (3-5) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
- Lambert is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.
- Lambert will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.3 innings per outing).
- In seven of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Peter Lambert vs. Diamondbacks
- He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 13th in the league with 639 total runs scored while batting .253 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (13th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 151 home runs (19th in the league).
- Lambert has a 3.37 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP against the Diamondbacks this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.
