The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) and Colorado Rockies (50-86) square off on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (10-6) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (10-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-5, 4.95 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (10-6) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed 12 hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 24 games.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Merrill Kelly vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 601 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 25th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 11-for-46 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

The Rockies will send Lambert (3-5) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.

Lambert is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Lambert will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.3 innings per outing).

In seven of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Peter Lambert vs. Diamondbacks

He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 13th in the league with 639 total runs scored while batting .253 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (13th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 151 home runs (19th in the league).

Lambert has a 3.37 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP against the Diamondbacks this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.

