Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (10-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 29 5.0 12 7 7 1 3 vs. Reds Aug. 24 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 at Padres Aug. 19 5.1 5 3 3 3 4 at Rockies Aug. 14 6.0 5 2 2 11 1 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 6.0 6 0 0 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 26 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 65 RBI (134 total hits). He has swiped 40 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.364/.525 so far this year.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Aug. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 55 walks and 90 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.348/.529 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has recorded 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .252/.333/.457 slash line on the season.

McMahon will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .258/.292/.427 slash line on the year.

Tovar has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles and three RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

