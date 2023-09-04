Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (50-86) at Chase Field on Monday, September 4. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-250). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (10-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-5, 4.95 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 57 times and won 35, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have won in 45, or 37.5%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 18 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+170) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 14th 3rd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.