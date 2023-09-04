The Clemson Tigers should come out on top in their game against the Duke Blue Devils at 8:00 PM on Monday, September 4, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Clemson vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+13) Under (55.5) Clemson 29, Duke 25

Clemson Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Tigers went 7-7-0 ATS last season.

As 13-point or greater favorites last season, Clemson went 3-4.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Tigers games.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 3.4 more than the average point total for Clemson games a year ago.

Duke Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Devils, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.

The Blue Devils compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread last year.

In Blue Devils games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

The average total points scored in Duke games last year (55.5) is 1.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Blue Devils 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 33.2 20.9 34.4 18.6 39 10 Duke 32.8 22.1 35 18.8 31.2 26.8

