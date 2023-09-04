Christian Walker vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .267 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Peter Lambert) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in total hits (133) this season while batting .271 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 84 of 133 games this year (63.2%), including 37 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has homered in 20.3% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven in a run in 55 games this season (41.4%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (45.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.352
|OBP
|.344
|.561
|SLG
|.498
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|44
|RBI
|46
|54/26
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.66).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
