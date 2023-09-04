On Monday, Alek Thomas (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .238.

In 52.2% of his games this year (48 of 92), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.6%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 25.0% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (34.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .266 AVG .213 .307 OBP .256 .432 SLG .342 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 16 RBI 10 31/7 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings