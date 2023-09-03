Tommy Pham vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .254 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 58 of 101 games this season (57.4%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (20.8%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
