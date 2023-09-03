The Phoenix Mercury (9-27) will hope to break a 14-game road skid when taking on the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Target Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

Mercury vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Mercury 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-6)

Minnesota (-6) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Mercury vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has covered the spread 13 times in 35 games.

There have been 15 Phoenix games (out of 35) that hit the over this season.

Mercury Performance Insights

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league offensively (76.6 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (83.8 points allowed).

Phoenix is the worst team in the league in rebounds per game (30.5) and fourth in rebounds conceded (33.8).

The Mercury are the worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.1) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.2).

In 2023 the Mercury are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Defensively, the Mercury are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.6. They are second-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36.4%.

In 2023, Phoenix has attempted 33.0% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 67.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.7% of Phoenix's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 76.3% have been 2-pointers.

