Mercury vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Mercury (9-27), on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to break a 14-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Lynx (18-19).
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup.
Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-8)
|159
|-325
|+260
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-7.5)
|158.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-7.5)
|160.5
|-350
|+240
|Tipico
|Lynx (-3.5)
|161.5
|-165
|+130
Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx have put together a 19-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury are 13-22-0 ATS this year.
- Phoenix is 6-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Lynx games have gone over the point total 21 out of 37 times this season.
- Mercury games have hit the over 15 out of 35 times this year.
