After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Chase Field

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to 50 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

In 71.7% of his 127 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (15.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 44 games this season (34.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 48.0% of his games this year (61 of 127), with two or more runs 18 times (14.2%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .300 AVG .250 .378 OBP .334 .489 SLG .464 24 XBH 26 9 HR 12 29 RBI 40 41/29 K/BB 51/30 3 SB 3

