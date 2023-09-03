Jose Herrera vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:31 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jose Herrera -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Read More About This Game
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and 13 walks while batting .209.
- Herrera has had a hit in 14 of 37 games this season (37.8%), including multiple hits five times (13.5%).
- In 37 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In six games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.170
|AVG
|.250
|.235
|OBP
|.370
|.170
|SLG
|.341
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|14/4
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Orioles will send Flaherty (8-8) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
