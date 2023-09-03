Jose Herrera -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has four doubles and 13 walks while batting .209.

Herrera has had a hit in 14 of 37 games this season (37.8%), including multiple hits five times (13.5%).

In 37 games played this year, he has not homered.

In six games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .170 AVG .250 .235 OBP .370 .170 SLG .341 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 14/4 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 0

