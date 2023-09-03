Jace Peterson -- with an on-base percentage of .240 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson has seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks while hitting .213.

In 48.7% of his games this season (56 of 115), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (10.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 115), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (18.3%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (23.5%), including four games with multiple runs (3.5%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 45 .182 AVG .262 .308 OBP .346 .364 SLG .369 2 XBH 8 0 HR 3 4 RBI 15 8/4 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 3

