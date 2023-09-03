Jace Peterson vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:29 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jace Peterson -- with an on-base percentage of .240 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson has seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks while hitting .213.
- In 48.7% of his games this season (56 of 115), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (10.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 115), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (18.3%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (23.5%), including four games with multiple runs (3.5%).
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Orioles
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|45
|.182
|AVG
|.262
|.308
|OBP
|.346
|.364
|SLG
|.369
|2
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|15
|8/4
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
