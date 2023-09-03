Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .267 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 52 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 111 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 111), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (48 of 111), with two or more runs eight times (7.2%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .240 AVG .294 .350 OBP .386 .374 SLG .412 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 19 RBI 23 38/28 K/BB 30/24 10 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings