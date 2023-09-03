The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-66) host the Baltimore Orioles (84-51) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-6) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (8-8) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.73 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (14-6) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.

Flaherty enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Flaherty enters the matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 outings this season.

Jack Flaherty vs. Diamondbacks

He will take the mound against a Diamondbacks team that is batting .253 as a unit (12th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .418 (13th in the league) with 148 total home runs (20th in MLB action).

In 11 innings over two appearances against the Diamondbacks this season, Flaherty has a 5.73 ERA and a 1.545 WHIP while his opponents are batting .293.

