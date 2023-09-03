Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 3
The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-66) host the Baltimore Orioles (84-51) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-6) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (8-8) will answer the bell for the Orioles.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.73 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Orioles Player Props
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (14-6) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty
- Flaherty (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
- Flaherty enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Flaherty enters the matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 outings this season.
Jack Flaherty vs. Diamondbacks
- He will take the mound against a Diamondbacks team that is batting .253 as a unit (12th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .418 (13th in the league) with 148 total home runs (20th in MLB action).
- In 11 innings over two appearances against the Diamondbacks this season, Flaherty has a 5.73 ERA and a 1.545 WHIP while his opponents are batting .293.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.