When the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-66) and Baltimore Orioles (84-51) face off at Chase Field on Sunday, September 3, Zac Gallen will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Orioles will send Jack Flaherty to the mound. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +115 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.73 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 35, or 62.5%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 23-12 (65.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-1 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (56.5%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a mark of 16-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 14th 3rd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

