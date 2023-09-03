Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 20th in MLB play with 148 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .418.

The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (634 total).

The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.341).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 29th of the season. He is 14-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Gallen heads into the matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gallen will try to extend a 19-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ryan Pepiot 9/1/2023 Orioles W 4-2 Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles L 7-3 Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies - Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs - Away Slade Cecconi Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs - Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon

