Corbin Carroll vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .735 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 132 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 129 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.5% of those games.
- In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (17.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (44 of 129), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|62
|.282
|AVG
|.284
|.357
|OBP
|.370
|.521
|SLG
|.520
|29
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|31
|52/25
|K/BB
|52/26
|15
|SB
|25
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.