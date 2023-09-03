Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .735 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 132 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 129 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.5% of those games.

In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (17.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (44 of 129), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.1%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 62 .282 AVG .284 .357 OBP .370 .521 SLG .520 29 XBH 28 11 HR 12 33 RBI 31 52/25 K/BB 52/26 15 SB 25

Orioles Pitching Rankings