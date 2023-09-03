Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona with 132 hits, batting .270 this season with 64 extra-base hits.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Walker has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 132 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.0% of those games.

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven home a run in 54 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

In 44.7% of his games this season (59 of 132), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Orioles

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 66 .274 AVG .267 .351 OBP .344 .549 SLG .498 34 XBH 30 15 HR 14 43 RBI 46 54/26 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

