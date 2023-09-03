Christian Walker vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona with 132 hits, batting .270 this season with 64 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 132 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.0% of those games.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven home a run in 54 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- In 44.7% of his games this season (59 of 132), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Orioles
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.274
|AVG
|.267
|.351
|OBP
|.344
|.549
|SLG
|.498
|34
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|46
|54/26
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.
