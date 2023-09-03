Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .241 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 48 of 91 games this season (52.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (18.7%).

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this season (25.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.3%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .274 AVG .213 .315 OBP .256 .444 SLG .342 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 16 RBI 10 30/7 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings