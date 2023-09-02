Tommy Pham vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .258.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 100 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this year (35 of 100), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|38
|.271
|AVG
|.228
|.314
|OBP
|.310
|.417
|SLG
|.398
|5
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|10/2
|K/BB
|32/15
|4
|SB
|7
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Orioles will send Bradish (9-6) to make his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
