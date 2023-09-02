Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 28 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .257.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 77th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 81 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (16.7%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.249
|AVG
|.264
|.310
|OBP
|.304
|.498
|SLG
|.434
|29
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|32
|50/19
|K/BB
|35/10
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
