Ketel Marte vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 38th in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 126), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has had an RBI in 43 games this year (34.1%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this season (48.4%), including 18 multi-run games (14.3%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.295
|AVG
|.250
|.372
|OBP
|.334
|.483
|SLG
|.464
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|40
|40/28
|K/BB
|51/30
|3
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish will aim to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
