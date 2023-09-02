On Saturday, Jose Herrera (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .209 with four doubles and 13 walks.

Herrera has gotten at least one hit in 37.8% of his games this season (14 of 37), with multiple hits five times (13.5%).

In 37 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Herrera has driven in a run in six games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 of 37 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .170 AVG .250 .235 OBP .370 .170 SLG .341 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 14/4 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings