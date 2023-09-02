Geraldo Perdomo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Geraldo Perdomo (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .269 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 61 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a home run in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 110 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season (42.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.244
|AVG
|.294
|.352
|OBP
|.386
|.381
|SLG
|.412
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|23
|37/27
|K/BB
|30/24
|10
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
