On Saturday, Geraldo Perdomo (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .269 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 61 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a home run in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 110 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season (42.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .244 AVG .294 .352 OBP .386 .381 SLG .412 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 19 RBI 23 37/27 K/BB 30/24 10 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings