Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Orioles on September 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Saturday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 131 hits with 26 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 40 bases.
- He's slashing .283/.364/.523 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has put up 132 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.347/.524 so far this year.
- Walker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Bradish Stats
- The Orioles' Kyle Bradish (9-6) will make his 25th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Bradish will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 26
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 20
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Mariners
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 6
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|5
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|1
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 135 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 72 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .273/.365/.418 on the year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 123 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 48 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .256/.326/.489 so far this season.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
