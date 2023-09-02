Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Saturday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 131 hits with 26 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 40 bases.

He's slashing .283/.364/.523 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Aug. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 2-for-3 2 0 0 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 132 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.347/.524 so far this year.

Walker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles' Kyle Bradish (9-6) will make his 25th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Bradish will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Athletics Aug. 20 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Mariners Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Aug. 6 4.2 3 0 0 5 5 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 7.0 4 3 3 7 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 135 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 72 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .273/.365/.418 on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 123 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 48 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .256/.326/.489 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

