On Saturday, September 2, Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (83-51) visit Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (70-65) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (9-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Slade Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.57 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 44, or 69.8%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have a 34-11 record (winning 75.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (45.8%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 16-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

